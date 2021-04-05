138,304 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 138,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,715,000. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.4% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $313.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.29 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

