13,966 Shares in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Purchased by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Strategic Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.60. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

