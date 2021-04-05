14,464,791 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,464,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,915,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of U.S. Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,396,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,406,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $10,037,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB stock opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

