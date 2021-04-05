144,990 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Acquired by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,990 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Open Text at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

OTEX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.89. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $855.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

