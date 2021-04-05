151,388 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 151,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,494,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

