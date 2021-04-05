$154.02 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $154.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.70 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $140.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $621.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.06 million to $638.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $634.67 million, with estimates ranging from $612.64 million to $656.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in The RMR Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.