15,709 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.01. 51,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.10. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

