$16.08 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post sales of $16.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $75.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.90 million to $80.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.91 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $118.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in MannKind by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.