$16.98 Million in Sales Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce sales of $16.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Airgain posted sales of $11.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $74.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.22 million to $78.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $89.62 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $101.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 186,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.95 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

