16,520 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Bought by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 464,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,141,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

ARKG opened at $91.11 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.43.

