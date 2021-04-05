17,788 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

