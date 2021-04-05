$18.91 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to report $18.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.01 million. ReneSola posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $99.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $151.49 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $181.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ReneSola.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ReneSola from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

SOL opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ReneSola in the third quarter worth $43,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

