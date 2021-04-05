$186.33 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $186.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.64 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $282.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $719.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $644.62 million to $804.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $861.86 million, with estimates ranging from $774.15 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE PDS opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $308.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $28.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

