18,650 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Citigroup comprises 0.9% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. 440,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,330,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

