1,999,998 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,999,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,460,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.27% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETAC stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

