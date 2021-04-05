1inch Price Reaches $5.39 on Top Exchanges (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 18% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. 1inch has a total market cap of $812.61 million and $265.93 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be bought for about $5.39 or 0.00009073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00076717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00295758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00101318 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.00779236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003940 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029042 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,874,703 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

