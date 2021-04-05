1irstcoin (FST) One Day Volume Tops $59,592.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $37.97 million and approximately $59,592.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001845 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 32% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00140621 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,971,867 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

