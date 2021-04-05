1World (1WO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.98 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One 1World coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 7% lower against the dollar. 1World has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $11,847.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00676477 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028783 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

