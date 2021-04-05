1World Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and $9,023.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1World

1World (1WO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

