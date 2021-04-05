$2.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report $2.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.34 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on OMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

OMI stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,369 shares of company stock worth $919,421. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,997 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $8,743,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

