$2.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,489,000 after purchasing an additional 116,259 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $279.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $292.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

