$2.89 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.01. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of LHX opened at $203.62 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a 200-day moving average of $184.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.