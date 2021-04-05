200,000 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,936,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $217.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.23.

