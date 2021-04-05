20,107 Shares in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000. Community Bank System comprises 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBU traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.96. 2,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

