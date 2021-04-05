$207.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to post $207.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.61 million to $208.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $904.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $907.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $998.86 million, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.32.

SHC opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

In related news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

