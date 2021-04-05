20,935 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of PAR Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Isomer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

