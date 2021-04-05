$22.24 Million in Sales Expected for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report $22.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.52 million. Howard Bancorp posted sales of $20.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.38 million to $86.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $84.37 million, with estimates ranging from $84.32 million to $84.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,694,000 after buying an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.80.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.