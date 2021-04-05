22,200 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 174,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 162,712 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,949,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,989,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 327,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000.

FNDX opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

