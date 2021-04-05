22,428 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 207,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $167.94 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.25.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

