22,480 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

C stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.32. 291,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,330,883. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

