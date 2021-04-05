$225.68 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce sales of $225.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.36 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $213.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, Director David Einhorn bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.12 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.78.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

