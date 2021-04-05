$226.63 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will post sales of $226.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.90 million and the lowest is $216.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $877.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.22 million to $928.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $920.48 million, with estimates ranging from $825.43 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $36.98 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth $545,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 49.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,627,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

