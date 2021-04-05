227,365 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Purchased by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

