$273.50 Million in Sales Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will announce sales of $273.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. Smith & Wesson Brands reported sales of $233.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $986.20 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $740.35 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $849.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

SWBI stock opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $967.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

