27,320 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. 14,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

