29,013 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.33 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.