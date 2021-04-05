29,411 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,070,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 748,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,552. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.89. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

