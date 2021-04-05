298,827 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 298,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 13,365.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 573,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock worth $290,011. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

