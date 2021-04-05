2key.network (2KEY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $484,927.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $484,927.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 63,209,702 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.