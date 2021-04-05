$3.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce $3.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.10 on Monday. Adient has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,329,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.