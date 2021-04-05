300,795 Shares in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.46% of Gores Holdings V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRSV. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth about $2,600,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Gores Holdings V by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRSV opened at $10.02 on Monday. Gores Holdings V, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35.

Gores Holdings V Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

