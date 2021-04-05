3,052,503 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,052,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,897,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 24.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $73.09. 7,302,709 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

