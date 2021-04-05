309,829 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 309,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,757,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after buying an additional 1,260,453 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after buying an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after buying an additional 611,102 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

