31,275 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Q Capital Solutions

Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Penn National Gaming comprises 2.1% of Q Capital Solutions’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

PENN stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.89. 75,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,108,090. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.17.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.93.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,099,950 shares of company stock worth $384,485,370. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

