316,895 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Purchased by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 316,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $131,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

NYSE AQN traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $16.93. 92,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.