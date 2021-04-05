321,229 Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 321,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,218,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Varian Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR stock opened at $176.80 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $176.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.49.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.06.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.