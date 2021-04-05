33,233 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 407.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,156 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock worth $7,229,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,910. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.65. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.