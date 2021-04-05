337,333 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 337,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.37% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market cap of $676.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

