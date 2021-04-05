$35.70 Million in Sales Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $35.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.50 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $36.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $144.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $143.46 million, with estimates ranging from $141.53 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of HMLP opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $496.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

