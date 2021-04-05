35,998 Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Integer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Integer by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $13,690,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 140,934 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,225,000 after purchasing an additional 120,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Integer by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 148,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 101,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.80 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

